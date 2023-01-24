Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)

I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall.

People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.

If you need proof that social media is ruining us look no further than what happened at a flower shop in Bergen County recently. Police say a guy wearing a full hazmat suit walked in about 5 p.m. with two other people. According to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann he "was carrying a hand-held sprayer and began spraying plants and flowers in the store with an unknown substance."

According to the chief the two others he came in with seemed to begin filming him. “When approached by several alarmed employees, the (suspects) became abusive and then fled the area in a white Tesla with New York plates, as police were being summoned,” Ackermann told nj.com.

It’s still being investigated but it appears these idiots were trying to pull off some moronic social media prank. Because every dope wants to be a TikTok star today, even though very few make a fortune.

According to SEO Design Chicago TikTok creators who have at least 100,000 followers can make up to $1,000 a month. Creators with over a million followers can make up to $5,000 a month.

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) loading...

It’s the new American royalty. It’s not about the money. It’s about being famous for the sake of being famous. And it’s entirely unearned. Be dumb, be obnoxious, and oooh you’ll get likes and have vapid 19 year olds talk about you.

Meanwhile the owner of the flower shop who’s actually trying to earn their way in life had to discard a ton of expensive inventory for safety reasons because it wasn’t known what the substance was that was sprayed. That’s money. That’s work. Real work.

Unlike these overgrown frat boys trying to make their mark in social mediocrity.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

