Hey NJ, I had 4 wrong: 11 bad laundry habits to break immediately

You get to a certain age and you think you know everything you need to know, right?

Yet look at all we were taught wrong as kids. It was dangerous to go swimming within an hour after you ate. (It’s not.) We only use 10% of our brains. (Not true, except for politicians.) The Great Wall of China is visible from space. (No, it isn't )

So it would only follow that I just found out I’ve been doing laundry all wrong. Like, my whole life.

OK, most of it I’ve been doing right, but according to the list below of 11 things we are doing wrong, I’m guilty of 4 of them.

I’m doing the fourth and fifth on the list wrong. Fourth is that dryer sheets are a waste of money and something I never even heard of before is much better. The fifth being you don’t have to wash denim.

What!?

They say only when it’s smelly or soiled is when you need to wash your jeans. Explanations are in the gallery below along with the 8th and 9th things on the list I’ve been doing all wrong.

See how many of these you’re guilty of.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.

