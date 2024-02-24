Hey, NJ: Did your kids grow up with this?

I came across an old item the other day that I used to play with constantly as a kid. My dad was actually going through old items to try and get rid of and he was about to get rid of this before I stopped him.

It instantly took me back to my childhood. The nostalgia is real when you find something from your childhood that you haven't touched in forever.

Do any of these bring nostalgia to you?

The item that brought the nostalgia for me was my Nintendo GameCube.

The GameCube was released by Nintendo in 2001 and discontinued in 2007. The platform was met with mixed reviews, and consequently was not a hit seller for Nintendo.

This came as a shock to me when I figured this out because of the fact that GameCube was my go-to console of my childhood. Nowadays it's looked back on as a smaller seller for Nintendo.

I found mine around last week and I also found some of my childhood games that I played for so many hours. It was like a wave of my childhood rushing over me. My favorite thing that I've ever rediscovered.

Some of the big-time games released for the GameCube were "Super Mario Sunshine" "Mario Super Strikers" "Mario Superstar Baseball" and many more.

It's amazing what the feeling of nostalgia can do for someone. As soon as I started playing it again I was instantly transported back to being a little kid. I had so many memories that I forgot about.

What brings you nostalgia?

