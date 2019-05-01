The Governor wants you to believe that the state squandered eleven billion dollars in tax incentives for business and the state got nothing for it. He's using this false claim in order to eliminate one of the only positive things coming out of Trenton, business tax incentives to create jobs and incentive business capital investment in our local communities.

And the results are in.

With about a billion (not 11 billion) dollars used for tax incentives, businesses have invested more than six billion in our state and created more than 30 thousand jobs. This might actually be the best investment our state has ever made.

Don't buy the hype from elite insider pols like Phil Murphy. Even members of his own party are calling him out. Senator Ray Lesniak wrote a great article about this issue and joined me on the air this week.

On Wednesday we were also joined by Michelle Siekerka from NJBIA who shared the same sentiment on behalf of the 18,000 NJ businesses her organization represents.

Time to increase tax incentives. Yes, hold the recipients accountable for performance based on the agreement, but expand and bring in more investment and jobs!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

