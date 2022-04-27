‘Hero’ off-duty Trenton, NJ cop thwarts attempted bank robbery

TRENTON — A police officer working an off-duty job at a bank foiled a would-be robbery on Tuesday morning.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5 that Officer Ja’Neice Worley was working at the Wells Fargo on Brunswick Avenue in the city's North Ward just after opening when a man walked in with a duffel bag and pointed a gun at a teller demanding cash.

"If not for the quick thinking of Officer Worley - she was able to dislodge the gun from the suspected bank robber and wrestle him to the ground with the assistance of another customer," Gusciora said, adding that the officer is a hero.

Off-duty cops common in Trenton businesses

Police spokeswoman Bethesda Stokes told NJ.com that suspect, Samir Queen, 23, was using a loaded, stolen 9mm pistol with an extended magazine.

Banks in Trenton commonly hire off-duty uniformed officers as security.

"It's a way for officers to get extra work and they help businesses stay safe," the mayor said.

Worley is a three-year veteran of the Trenton police force and graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy in 2019.

Queen was charged with armed robbery and four related firearms charges.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

