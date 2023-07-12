Here’s why NJ residents keep moving to Tampa

I know you’re tired of hearing about people moving out of New Jersey, but when I read this article on catcountry1073.com and then wrote my own, it occurred to me that there’s something about Tampa.

So many articles about where New Jerseyans are fleeing to will mention Tampa as the number one choice of refuge from New Jersey. I thought I’d let you know some of the reasons why.

First of all, Tampa has this thing called sunshine. You know, that big ball of fiery goodness in the sky that graces New Jersey every once in a while? Well, Tampa has it in abundance. With its warm climate and glorious beaches, you can bid farewell to those brutal Jersey winters and embrace a perpetual summer. No more shoveling snow or slipping on ice for these ex-New Jerseyans.

This is sounding better and better, to me.

And of course, those of us who have suffered through the high cost of living here in New Jersey can appreciate Tampa’s lower prices.

Housing costs? Way more affordable.

Taxes? Not nearly as soul-crushing. You'll actually have some spare change in your pocket to enjoy all the great things Tampa has to offer.

Speaking of which... Tampa has a booming cultural scene. From world-class museums to vibrant street art, there's something for everyone here. And let's not overlook the sports.

Tampa Bay has become a sports mecca, with championship-winning teams in football and hockey.

Sorry, New Jersey, but it looks like Tampa has got our sports prowess beat.

Oh, and did I mention the food? Just like NJ, Tampa is a melting pot of culinary delights. Ok they may be lacking in their pizza and bagel game, but from fresh seafood to authentic Cuban sandwiches, even the enlightened taste buds of former New Jerseyans report not regretting the move. Plus everyone knows New Jerseyans are wild about craft beer. Those who moved there have discovered that Tampa has some of the best breweries in the country.

Now that I’ve explained exactly why people are flocking to Florida, you understand why Tampa is the most popular choice. They’ve got pretty much everything we have, and maybe even more.

I’ll be honest. After reading these articles week after week and then writing about all that Tampa has to offer, I’m getting pretty tempted myself.

