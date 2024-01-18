Here’s why McDonald’s employees will never say the word ‘milkshake’

There’s nothing like a late-night snack consisting of French fries and a shake (or Frosty if you’re a Wendy’s fan).

Now we all know to avoid McDonald’s since their shake machine is always “down”, but when it is working, it’s a great sweet tooth craving.

McDonald’s got their stuff together over the summer though for the premiere of the Grimace Shake which exploded the social media world.

Most of the time, their shakes taste like straight-up ice cream in a cup, which is not a terrible thing, but it makes you wonder why they don’t call their shakes “milkshakes”. Why is the word “milk” never mentioned? Do McDonald’s shakes not contain milk?

I’m sure that’s something you’ve never noticed, but now that you know, let’s dive into this together.

As.com brought this to the internet’s attention and mentioned that the answer is under McDonald’s FAQs.

So, I went there.

A simple Google search,

McDonald’s makes it very easy to search for anything on their site.

And there it was. Clearly, I’m not the only one looking this up.

They mention in the first sentence that their shakes do contain milk, BUT “dairy regulations actually vary from state to state on what can officially be called a ‘milkshake’.”

So basically, McDonald’s wants to make it as simple as they can. Since some states can’t use the word “milk”, they just use the word “shake” universally.

So now that we know the answer, the real question is chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry shake?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.