Here’s where you can buy your Governor Murphy bobblehead

Who’d have thought it possible? Here's your chance to have a little mini Phil Murphy sitting on your desk or in your car all day to give you the motivation to get through this difficult time. I can’t imagine that there’ll be a run on these, but if you want to feel that the leader of our great garden state is with you at all times, hurry and order your Governor Phil Murphy Bobblehead!

This website offers different governors in Bobblehead form, but let’s face it, we’ll probably all choose Phil. According to the online store, Bobbleheadhall.com, governors are important Bobbleheads to have during these challenging times. They explain, “United States Governors have played instrumental roles in the country's continuing fight against the coronavirus, often making difficult decisions and taking bold actions to keep their citizens safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.” So buy your Governor Murphy Bobblehead now! I know I’m going to. Because after all, as Phil would say, “It’s the right thing to do!”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​