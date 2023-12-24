Before there were boardwalks, and restaurants overlooking the ocean, New Jersey was a very different place. Let's go way back in time to find out more.

There was a great article a few years back at nj.com that took us way back in time to look at what we call New Jersey now looked like millions of years ago. It's an interesting visit through history.

We thought it might be fun to share some of our state's historical highlights from way before any of us could even imagine, and compare it to where we are today. So here are some amazing facts.

Around 600 million years ago, which based on our calculations was even before EZ Pass, if you visited New Jersey, you'd need a submarine or the ability to hold your breath for a very long time.

That's because the Garden State was underwater. There was no Bruce Springsteen or Jon Bon Jovi yet, but some life forms were living underwater, however, scientists don't even think they knew the words to "Born To Run".

Fast forward to about 430 million years ago, and what we call New Jersey finally poked its head out of the water. This was after a mass extinction event but before soaring property taxes.

About 200 million years ago reptiles invaded the state, but experts think it was nothing like the takeover the tourists execute each summer in modern times.

Around 170 million years ago, dinosaurs were dominating the landscape in the Garden State, and often in summertime could be seen scouring the beachfront areas for parking spots and hotel vacancies.

The Stone Pony opened its doors on February 8, 1974, and that is, basically, the full history of New Jersey.

