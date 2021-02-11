Here’s how to watch next week’s Trump Plaza implosion

The Atlantic City tower that used to be Trump Plaza is coming down next week. No, really.

I understand why it’s hard to believe. They’ve been planning an implosion since 2017. And the building sat empty and unused for years before that. Then we went through the delay when crews discovered a large concrete foundation under the building that made them rethink how to bring it down. Of course we also had the nonsense of Stormy Daniels becoming part of the story when someone had the idea of raising money for charity by bidding to be the one to press the button that would disintegrate the tower. The whole thing was scrapped when the mayor found out and was concerned over safety even though the button was to only be ceremonial.

But here we are. Unless weather becomes a factor the old Trump Plaza, owned by Carl Icahn since 2016, will be imploded and reduced to dust on February 17 about 9am.

I have always wanted to watch a planned implosion of a large building. It’s on my bucket list. I toyed with the idea of going down to Atlantic City to see this in person but that’s before my youngest boy started having therapy at a school for children with autism and I’m his ride every morning. He comes first, so I’ll put aside my explosives lust for him.

For those in a position to go, here’s what the city has planned. They’re allowing cars to park on Bader Field to view the tower come down. You’ll be charged $10 and they can fit a maximum of 4,500 vehicles.

Now Bader Field is about a full mile away from the implosion site. Will that be a fulfilling enough view? When I’ve dreamed of watching one of these I thought how cool it would be to know a guy on the demolition crew who would get me in with them as close as possible to the action. So close you could feel the concussion of air.

If you go to Bader Field you’ll be asked to stay in your car and watch from there in order to observe social distancing. It’s your best bet for in-person viewing since much of the boardwalk will be shut down. According to NJ.com, an area of exclusion will be set up from Georgia Avenue to Arkansas avenue.

For those of us not going in person but would still like to see this awesome display of physics and this moment in Atlantic City history the city’s website will offer a livestream. Again, it’s scheduled for February 17 around 9am.

