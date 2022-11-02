To those who don't cook, you might think you just roll up some ground beef in a ball and fry or bake them.

It's true you can fry or bake meatballs, but there is a lot more that goes into them than just the meat.

Most common Italian meatball recipes call for the meatloaf trio of equal parts of ground beef, veal, and pork.

After much tinkering and trial and error, we've found that a single meat will do.

80% lean ground beef with 20% fat content does the job really well.

Some recipes use a portion of Italian sausage in with the beef, and that's delicious but completely changes the taste.

Most recipes call for an egg to bind everything, parmesan or pecorino cheese, fresh flat-leaf parsley, garlic, breadcrumbs, and milk.

That's how my mom always made them, and they were really good.

These are better. Sorry, mom. She fried hers and I baked mine.

A few subtle changes and the result is an amazing meatball that everyone raves about.

Here's how to make the best meatballs anywhere

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

