Here’s how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in NJ

Most people aspire to make more money than they currently do; they want to be rich. But what constitutes rich? It turns out that it matters where you live.

A site called Smart Asset looked at IRS data and census information to determine who are the top 1% of earners. Why is that important? Because wealth is becoming more concentrated: the top 1% of families hold over a third of the total wealth in the U.S. – up from 27% in 1989 – according to a Congressional Budget Office report from 2022. The bottom half of all households, meanwhile, control just 2% of the total wealth.

Coin money and house model on wooden background , Finance and banking concept. sirichai_ec2 loading...

But who’s in this group of ultra-wealthy taxpayers? Nationally, households that make $652,657 are considered among the top 1%. They earn more than eight times as much as the median household, which sits around $75,000. But you need to earn more than that to be in the top 1% in New Jersey.

New Jersey has the fourth highest floor to be in the top 1% at $817,346. That trails Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California. (If Washington, DC were a state, it would have the highest floor at over $1 million).

About New Jersey, Smart Asset says:

In the Garden State, you’ll need an annual household income of $817,346 to be in the top 1%. Taxpayers at the very top of the income ladder pay an average effective tax rate of 28.01% – third highest across our study. Meanwhile, New Jersey also has the second-highest floor for the top 5% – $333,114.

So, now you know what it takes to be rich, really rich, in New Jersey.

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.