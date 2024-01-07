Here’s everything NJ needs to know for the Eagles next week

The Eagles regular season came to a disappointing end Sunday with a 27-10 defeat to the New York Giants. It was the first time the team lost to the Giants since 2021.

It followed a different horrific loss to the Arizona Cardinals just a week ago. One where they lead 21-6 at halftime before blowing the 15-point lead.

The good news? The Eagles are still on their way to the playoffs. They built themselves a huge buffer when they started the season off 10-1.

Ultimately they'll finish the season 11-6 and travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Super Wildcard Weekend.

It's without question that Philadelphia is going into the postseason with more questions than answers. They lost five of their last six games to end the season. The offensive play-calling has become stale. Their defense can't stop a nosebleed.

Coupled with that, Devonta Smith, AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts are all dealing with injuries. It's not the note they wanted to go into the playoffs on, but they still get to play next week.

They still have a chance to right the ship. Perhaps no better example for the Eagles would be the 2022 Phillies. They backed their way into the playoffs by virtue of the Milwaukee Brewers collapsing down the stretch. We know how that story ended up, they got hot at the right time and made it all the way to the World Series.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles can fix things the way those Phillies did. But they have a chance at doing it next week, and that's all you can ask for.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.