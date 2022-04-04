Here is the date to expect NJ’s last snowfall of the season

We have already seen signs of spring across New Jersey: Temperatures are warming, days are getting longer, the trees are budding, and bugs are buzzing. But - as eager as we may be for the big seasonal transition - we're not quite out of the woods for wintry weather just yet.

So when is snow season "supposed to" wrap up in New Jersey?

Last fall, I wrote a very popular article that analyzed early season snowfall in the Garden State. The conclusion was that our average snow season began in December. (Although wintry weather has been noted as early as October.)

I want to once again dig into the state's historical snowfall record to extract some facts and statistics. I think it's also interesting and useful to look at some big late-season storms through history. To be clear, we are not talking about an actual weather forecast here - this is a historical, climatological analysis of when the transition from winter to spring has happened in the past.

To be even clearer, the "answer" to the headline of this article? On average, for most of the state, final flakes fall in April. (Keep reading for more.)

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ?

