Here are the local NJ races to watch for this November election

Parental rights have become the top issue among voters in the Garden State as we head toward the Nov. 7 election.

This election marks the midterm for Murphy's second term (a term that should have been avoided had the GOP nominated a qualified candidate). All members of the Legislature are up for election: 80 members of the Assembly and 40 members of the Senate.

What's really telling about this election is that we're seeing what I've been talking about for the past several years. Ground-up action from motivated parents saying they've had enough of the reckless and dangerous policies coming from Trenton.

I've never seen more BOE campaign signs in all the decades I've been involved in politics in the Garden State.

It's exciting to watch as people who have never run before are taking to the streets and knocking on doors asking for votes. We saw hundreds of wins by school board members in 2021 and again in 2022 and this year it's likely to have a huge impact on the ballot.

We heard from Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kinitra who is running for the Assembly and is likely to win. He's ready to tackle the critical issues facing our citizens as a member of the NJ Assembly. Parents' rights, rising crime, and stopping the ill-advised and detrimental Murphy wind project.

Here are a few other candidates who called into the show today. You can hear them all by downloading the show "On Demand" through our New Jersey 101.5 app.

Christina Cagno running for BOE in Tewksbury and Califon

Hershel running for Township Committee in Lakewood

Sean Denning (all about parental rights) running for BOE in Waretown, Ocean County

Kathy Guarino running for Town Council in Springfield, Union County

Smitha Raj running for BOA in South Brunswick

Lisa Santangelo running for BOE in Hunterdon Central Regional HS

