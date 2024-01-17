Help save this New Jersey VFV damaged by flooding

My friend, Kinnelon Councilman Sean Mabey, alerted us this week to yet another issue related to flooding in New Jersey.

For months we've been discussing the need for serious flood mitigation in the Garden State and yet the DEP continues to ignore the calls from mayors across Morris, Warren, and Bergen county who have been clamoring for action.

There is a plan that would help stop some of the flooding we experience almost every time it rains for the next 50 to 100 years, but again, no action from the DEP.

For now, we've got to stand up together to fight back and to help those impacted by rising waters.

Recently, the VFW Post in Butler, New Jersey experienced serious damage when water entered the first floor and got as high as 3 feet. They need to restore the center which is a focal point for so many veterans in the area and we're hoping our listeners can help.

Here's an excerpt from the fundraising page:

The VFW 8096 building located at 69 Carey Avenue in Butler, NJ suffered major water damage from the most recent storm where more than 4 inches of rain hit the Northeast area. The interior rooms in the basement and bar area had extensive damage to the walls and floor. The Butler Fire Department assisted with pumping the water out of the affected areas.

The members, helped by Sean Mabey, Bulter Mayor Ryan Martinez, and post Commander Wayne Stine are asking for your help.

Please visit the GiveSendGo page HERE and donate as much as you are able.

Thank you for your help.

Quick thanks to the owners of "Taste of Reality" Deli in Kinnelon who offered 15% of their proceeds earlier this week to help fund the recovery.

