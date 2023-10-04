Help out an important group fighting addiction in NJ

My friend Tommy Hudanish joined us this week to discuss the upcoming "Rock for Awareness" event in honor of his son Nicholas who lost his battle with addiction more than five years ago.

The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation spends resources on empowering students across New Jersey to overcome adversity and learn the coping skills necessary to avoid going down the path of drugs and alcohol.

The event is one that I've participated in and promoted for years.

I met Tommy about six years ago after his son had passed and we were fast friends.

It was impressive to watch this father, clearly devastated by the loss of his son, actually turn the grief and sadness into an amazingly positive mission to help others.

The concept behind the foundation is to empower young people with the life skills they need to move forward and repel the temptations to go down the wrong path.

We don't know if the weather will hold for us on Saturday.

The event is set to kick off at 11 a.m., I'll be there closer to 1 p.m. to present to the crowd and meet as many attendees as possible.

There are more than 50 vendors setting up on the grounds at Community Park in Point Pleasant Boro.

Admission is free and all the proceeds from the event will go to the foundation.

If weather forces a postponement, please join me in visiting the website and contributing whatever amount is comfortable for you and your family.

