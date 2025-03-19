Help me out, NJ: Am I weird for NEVER wanting to do this?

Two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, splashed down off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening, ending an ordeal that has gripped me for some time now.

They returned to Earth after a stay on the International Space Station that lasted nine (yes, NINE) months longer than they had originally planned.

Considering they were only supposed to be up there for one week, I found this story very stressful and I couldn’t help but feel for everyone involved.

One particular reason that it was so scary to me is something that some of my colleagues can’t believe but I think is perfectly normal. Help me find out if I’m the weirdo or not in our poll below but first let me make my case.

I never want to go to space.

I completely respect the people who go up there as well as those on the ground who make it happen. I totally acknowledge that they are smarter than I’ll ever be.

But why would anyone want to go up there?

Just picture being the travel agent who is trying to sell you on going to space:

“It’s pretty dark, entirely quiet, incredibly cold, and as an added bonus… you can’t breathe up there! Your transportation could catch fire on the way there or back. When should I book your trip?”

Answer: Never.

I’m barely exaggerating when I say I wouldn’t do it for $500,000.

Why would anyone go to space?

⭐ If I want to see what Earth looks like I’ll happily just go on Google Images.

⭐ No part of me wants to experience zero gravity.

⭐ I’ll be the one to say it: spacesuits don’t look comfortable at all. Hard pass.

⭐ Don’t get me started on the food. You can’t even have a good slice of pizza up there! Plus, you can have freeze-dried ice cream right here on Earth with your feet planted firmly on the ground.

When I say this to my coworkers they look at me like I’m crazy, but I can’t tell if I’m really in the minority on this and need your help. Please let me know your thoughts in our poll, and may the force be with you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

