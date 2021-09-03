Help find this sweet dog lost after storm in Warren County

There is a dog named Shadow who went missing after a storm on July 8, and now after this week’s flooding it’s even more critical that someone finds this poor guy.

Shadow is missing from his home in the Port Murray section of Mansfield Township, Warren County. He is a black, flat-coated retriever, 6 years old wearing a blue collar.

Like many dogs, Shadow doesn’t like to go out in a storm. Shadow’s constant companion, Yeong Jan, told me he waited for the storm to pass that night then let the dog out while he waited on the porch. Shadow went around back and soon Jan heard the tell-tale jingling of his two tags. One registration tag and one ID tag. Whenever Shadow chases after something you’ll hear this jingle.

That night was the last time Jan heard that jingle and he would sure love to hear it again and know his dog is alright.

When Shadow playfully takes off after a rabbit or a deer (it’s rural Warren County) he always comes back in about 15 minutes or so. This time he didn’t.

He and friends who also love shadow have been searching for him ever since. Posters have gone up. Rewards are being offered. There have been sightings so it seems he’s probably still in the area but with Wednesday’s epic storm it’s more crucial than ever they find this dog now.

Jan even went through the extraordinary effort of taking out a paid ad on our radio station asking our listeners to please look for him. I don’t know that I have ever heard of this before or seen someone love a pet this much. That’s what is making me write this.

PLEASE help!

Again, Shadow is a 6-year-old neutered male retriever, black, normally very friendly. Under normal circumstances he would come to a stranger when called by his name but Jan wonders after this many weeks on his own if that might change. He was last seen wearing a blue collar with those two tags. However if he’s lost weight through his ordeal it’s always possible a collar could have slipped off so don’t assume it’s not him. The dog was microchipped for identification.

His home is on Old Turnpike Road in Port Murray. If you see a dog you think might be Shadow PLEASE call 908-325-5353 or 908-256-5787. There is a reward being offer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

