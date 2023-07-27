‘Heartbroken’ police call off search for missing baby in Bucks County, PA

😞 The search has been called off for a toddler missing in Bucks County, PA

🌧 Flash flood waters carried 9-month-old Conrad Sheils away on July 15

😢 The body of his 2-year-old sister was found last week

Today is the first day since July 15 that crews are not out searching for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

The baby and his 2-year-old sister, Matilda, were swept away by flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Their mother also died in the flooding. The family was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina.

From left: Mattie, Conrad, and Jack Sheils. (Upper Makefield police) From left: Mattie, Conrad, and Jack Sheils. (Upper Makefield police) loading...

The boy's father, grandmother and 4-year-old brother survived the water.

Last Friday, the body of Matilda Sheils was found in the Delaware River near North Delaware in Philadelphia.

Jim Sheils, Katie Seley, and their three children Jack, Mattie, and Conrad (Upper Makefield police) Jim Sheils, Katie Seley, and their three children Jack, Mattie, and Conrad (Upper Makefield police) loading...

Upper Makefield Township Police posted on Facebook, "At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded. The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time."

A 5-foot wall of water rushed from Houghs Creek to Washington Crossing Road as a result of up to 7 inches of rain in less than an hour on the evening of July 15.

Three Newtown Township residents and a New Jersey woman also were killed in the flash floods.

Susan Barnhart, 53, of Hopewell Township, worked at the post office in Upper Makefield.

Yuko Love, 64, and married couple Enzo DePiero, 78, and Linda DePiero, 74. The DePieros had recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

"We lost 7 precious lives, 6 of whom were returned to their families. 9-month-old Conrad was still missing and we continued exhaustive search efforts to bring him home," police said in a statement.

"Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten."

