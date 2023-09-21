Heard of goat yoga? Try buffalo yoga. NJ yoga class does it all

Yoga is great. The flexibility, strength, and toning you can achieve is laudable. So of course when you find something so good you have to improve it with the addition of goats.

Goat yoga has gone on for years. I’ve been told the legitimate yoga portion usually lasts about seven minutes before the goats are released then all hell breaks loose and it turns into an excuse to play with goats.

What if I told you there’s someone who offers buffalo yoga?

Wildflower Yoga Collective makes it a reality. No, no, don’t worry. The Buffalo aren’t climbing on your back like the goats will. Wildflower offers retreats and outdoor yoga classes in various settings and one of them is at Readington River Buffalo Farm in Flemington.

When classes are taking place the buffalo don’t have physical access to you. Instead, you’re in full view just feet away from these majestic creatures, right outside their pen.

Wildflower does outdoor classes at vineyards, in lavender fields, and in many other settings. They are based in Hunterdon County. It was founded by Jennifer Stars-Eliades.

“I wanted to create something that would appeal to everyone — wine lovers, animal lovers, hikers, and nature lovers. A lot of them don’t even know how to do yoga, they just do their best. Everyone from beginners to extensive yogis to 9-year-olds to 80-year-olds has joined us,” she said.

Those yoga experiences generally run from May through November. Now, Wildflower Yoga Collective has some exciting news. They finally have an indoor home as well. Stas-Eliades just opened a brick-and-mortar location at the end of August in the Stangl Factory at 50 Stangl Road in Flemington. While outdoor classes continue as usual these indoor classes will happen all year.

She’s proud of the studio’s earthy look, with a green wall, floral murals, a chandelier, and a “glitter” wall. Classes here will include mixed-level yoga classes as well as oil workshops, crystal workshops, and open meditation sessions.

For more information check out their website.

Namaste.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



A look around charming Medford Lakes

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom