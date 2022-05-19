Healthcare worker needs a kidney. Can you help?

Healthcare worker needs a kidney. Can you help?

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By sewcream

Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig is a health care worker who desperately needs a kidney.

She's also a long-time listener who has heard us make pleas for others with some success and is hoping she can join the list.

We spoke on Facebook messenger.

"The reason I need a kidney is that I've been a diabetic since I was sixteen years old and the years have taken a toll on my kidneys. I started dialysis a week ago"

She's on the transplant list for she tells me that could take a long time.

" I have been the active on the transplant list for three months now. My boys were tested and not a match for me and I have no siblings. So it's either wait for a deceased donor, which I'm told can take up to six years, or find a living donor. I like to think that there are still good people out there that may be willing to help a stranger out."

via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig
loading...

Lisa lives just across the river in Langhorn, Pennsylvania. She works for Jefferson Health in Philadelphia as a registered nurse in the operating room.

"The doctors put me on dialysis on April 25 and said it could be 6 to 7 for a deceased donor. So finding a living donor is preferable."

Lisa has been listening to me as far back as my WPST days. We kind of grew up together and she's dedicated her whole life to helping people. How great it would be if someone reading this could actually help her.

via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig
loading...

"As far as insurance is concerned, my insurance covers all costs, testing to see if they're a match and all surgical costs."

Anyone who wishes to donate can email her at corgiloverpa7@verizon.net — thank you!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top