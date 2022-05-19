Healthcare worker needs a kidney. Can you help?

Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig is a health care worker who desperately needs a kidney.

She's also a long-time listener who has heard us make pleas for others with some success and is hoping she can join the list.

We spoke on Facebook messenger.

"The reason I need a kidney is that I've been a diabetic since I was sixteen years old and the years have taken a toll on my kidneys. I started dialysis a week ago"

She's on the transplant list for she tells me that could take a long time.

" I have been the active on the transplant list for three months now. My boys were tested and not a match for me and I have no siblings. So it's either wait for a deceased donor, which I'm told can take up to six years, or find a living donor. I like to think that there are still good people out there that may be willing to help a stranger out."

via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig loading...

Lisa lives just across the river in Langhorn, Pennsylvania. She works for Jefferson Health in Philadelphia as a registered nurse in the operating room.

"The doctors put me on dialysis on April 25 and said it could be 6 to 7 for a deceased donor. So finding a living donor is preferable."

Lisa has been listening to me as far back as my WPST days. We kind of grew up together and she's dedicated her whole life to helping people. How great it would be if someone reading this could actually help her.

via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig via Lisa Strumpf-Ludwig loading...

"As far as insurance is concerned, my insurance covers all costs, testing to see if they're a match and all surgical costs."

Anyone who wishes to donate can email her at corgiloverpa7@verizon.net — thank you!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State