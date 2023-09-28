Health alert at Monmouth County, NJ, restaurant

🔴 A Monmouth County restaurant worker tested positive for Hepatitis A

🔴 Restaurant patrons are urged to get vaccinated

🔴 Symptoms can arise up to seven weeks after exposure

Patrons of a Monmouth County restaurant are being urged to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A.

The Monmouth County Health Department sent public notification that an employee who worked at Cardinal Provisions in Asbury Park tested positive for Hepatitis A earlier this month.

Cardinal Provisions is a brunch restaurant located at 513 Bangs Avenue in Asbury Park.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

"An investigation found that this employee worked while infectious on September 7-10, 12, 14, 17, 19, and 21," the health department said in a news release.

If you were in the restaurant or ate any food from the restaurant health officials strongly urge you to consider getting a vaccination for Hepatitis A within two-weeks of possible exposure.

Health inspectors began an investigation after they were notified by a healthcare provider of the infected employee. They found no evidence of food safety violations.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

According to the health department: Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may occur.

People can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus.

If you have any of the above symptoms, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

The owners of Cardinal Provisions temporarily closed the restaurant while all employees were vaccinated.

If you need more information or have questions, you are urged to contact the Monmouth County Health Department at 732-431-7456 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

