Heads up, NJ drivers: DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County this weekend

🔺 Monmouth County DWI Task Force will set up DWI checkpoints this weekend

🔺 The goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers

🔺 Where will the two checkpoints be in the county?

Just a heads up if you’re planning to drive around Monmouth County this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force has announced it will be conducting two DWI checkpoints this weekend.

“Unfortunately, the Fourth of July holiday weekend sees a higher than usual number of impaired drivers on the road and our goal continues to include deterrence, enforcement, and education,” Allenhurst Police Chief and Task Force Coordinator Michael Schneider said.

The first DWI checkpoint will be held Friday, June 30, in Neptune City from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will be diverted from Route 35 north into the Sunoco gas station, where local officers and task force members will be screening drivers for impairment.

The second DWI checkpoint will be held Saturday, July 1, in Allenhurst from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers will divert all northbound traffic onto Elberon Avenue, where, again, drivers will be screened for impairment.

