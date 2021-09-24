Hazlet, NJ has a new millionaire thanks to a lucky slot machine

"Just one time" you whisper to the machine as you see the dials spin.

Just one time.

Donna from Hazlet isn't saying if she whispered sweet nothings to her machine or what, but whatever she did apparently worked.

This past Sunday, Donna was playing the "Wheel of Fortune" progressive slots at Resorts Casino Hotel, when she hit the jackpot for $1,644,349!

Nice win, Donna!

The Wheel of Fortune progressive game is a city-wide shared jackpot - meaning you can play the "Wheel of Fortune" game at several different casinos and the building jackpot is connected with all the similar machines in Atlantic City.

According to Resorts, Donna's jackpot was one of the biggest jackpot wins in the last 10 years in Atlantic City.

So, who's next?

