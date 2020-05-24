Have you seen him? NJ police on manhunt after double homicide

Police from three states have asked for the public's help in finding a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, accused of killing two men in Connecticut before becoming a fugitive over the weekend.

According to New Jersey State Police Major Crimes North Unit and Connecticut State Police, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

NBC Connecticut cited NJ State Police in reporting a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta Manfredonia was believed to be driving was found along Route 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County.

Anyone who encounters Manfredonia should not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.

Information on Manfredonia's whereabouts can be shared with Detective Sergeant Joe Brogan of the Major Crimes North Unit at 201-247-0321.

Manfredonia is a senior at the University of Connecticut, as reported by Daily Campus.

