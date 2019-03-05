Have you seen him? NJ man with dementia missing after 4 months

STAFFORD — An Ocean County man who suffers from dementia remains missing four months after wandering away from the care facility where he was a resident.

Bu Quach walked away on Nov. 2 from Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 1211 Route 72 in the Manahawkin section.

A GoFundMe campaign and public Facebook group have shared updates as recently as this week, though only to say that he still has been been found and that no leads have been submitted.

The 65-year-old Quach is 5 feet 3 inches and at the time of his disappearance weighed 120 pounds.

He has tattoos on his forearms and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, grey sweatpants and hospital socks, according to the Facebook group co-administered by his family.

Anyone with information on a possible sighting of Quach is urged to call Stafford police at 609-597-8581.

More from New Jersey 101.5: