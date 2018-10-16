Have you seen him? 12-year-old Hackettstown boy missing

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old was safely located Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

HACKETTSTOWN — A 12-year-old boy went missing Tuesday morning in Warren County.

Wyatt P. Pharo was last seen at a home on Madison Street about 9 a.m. Police say he may have vistied a park, library or Quick Chek.

He is 4 feet 11 inches with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information about Pharo's whereabouts to call 908-852-3300.

