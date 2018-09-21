MANCHESTER — A 92-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon was found safe late Friday morning.

Manchester police updated the search for Dora Rabkin but did not disclose details about where she was found.

She was seen around 1:30 p.m. in the Whiting section of Manchester, wearing a scarf with a straw hat over it, according to Manchester police, along with a beige jacket and dark colored pants. She was carrying two white plastic bags, one with blue writing.

Rabkin was described as having red hair, standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

