Have a kid in NJ? Check your bank account this summer (Opinion)

Raising kids in this state can get very expensive. Let's face it, doing anything worthwhile in New Jersey is expensive.

The Biden Administration announced Monday that they will be sending out $250 to $300 checks to every parent in the country if you make under a certain amount a year, starting July 15th. If your child is under 6, you get the $300, and if your kid is between 6 and 17 you get $250. You have to have a combined income of less than $150K a year or $112,500 for heads of households and under $75K if you're single.

It's all part of the $1.9 trillion, yes trillion dollar Covid relief plan passed by the Senate in March. Whether a family was sincerely impacted by the government's over reactionary shutdown or not, they get the money. What person is opposed to getting money BACK from the government? Not me! But it's our money, and it's reckless and irresponsible. It's clearly an attempt to buy loyalty and votes for the next election.

The Democrats realize they're in danger of losing the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate in 2022, so they're just giving out free money. They realize people who are paying attention to their crazy ideas and policies won't be happy, so they're buying us off.

It's disgusting and dangerous, but if your kid can get an extra night on the boardwalk each month this summer or a new bike, you'll take it. But just like the pretty young thing that gets taken out to an expensive dinner and lavish evening by some creeper, take the meal, but don't sleep with these people. Their intentions are not good!

