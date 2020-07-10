There are at least a handful of lawn signs in my suburban neighborhood proclaiming, "HATE HAS NO HOME HERE." Translation: "We didn't vote for Trump and don't think much of people who did, because we're better than them."

It seems to be as narrow-minded, ignorant and prejudiced as any other exclusionary proclamation, although more subtle and self-righteous. It's a form of hate but much more subliminal. Some people, many here in our state, hate the president so much that no insult or injury is too great toward him or his supporters, they feel, because he is pure evil.

Case in point: A not-so-widely reported story about a man in Sparta who was caught repeatedly throwing garbage on his neighbor's lawn because he had a Trump flag on his property. The homeowner installed a video surveillance system and found out who it was. According to Sparta police, it enraged Richard Keller so much that his neighbor was displaying the Trump flag.

In his mind, he was probably justified for doing that, because Trump is so evil. Anyone who would support such a horrible man deserves, at the least, garbage all over his lawn, right? Imagine for a second that someone threw garbage on the lawn of an Obama supporter because of his President Obama flag or sign. The news would be all over it and nationwide.

I've never liked Donald Trump's personality. I always thought he was smug, arrogant, superficial, immature, braggadocios and totally void of any humility. To this day most of that is still true. But we didn't vote for a brother-in-law, next-door neighbor or fishing buddy. We voted for a guy to do a job. I like the job he's done, but not everything. But some people suffer such deep "Trump Derangement Syndrome" that nothing else matters than seeing him gone. There's no changing their minds or easing their rage. Maybe there's medication, but right now the big pharma companies are too busy working on that coronavirus vaccine. So their only hope is that he gets voted out in November.

If not, there will be four more years of self righteous lawn signs and secretly vandalizing property in the middle of the night. Sounds pretty mild compared to what we've seen over the last month or so.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​