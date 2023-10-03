Harmful Bacteria Found In Upstate New York Drinking Water

Upstate New York health officials sounded the alarm after a harmful bacteria was found in drinking water.

The Chenango County Health Department issued a warning after finding a bacteria in drinking water.

E.coli Bacteria Found In Village Of Afton's Water System

Health officials confirmed E.coli was found in the Village Of Afton's drinking water. E. coli bacteria were found in one of the two drinking water samples taken recently.

"The New York State Department of Health considers any confirmed E. coli positive sample as a public health hazard and a violation of drinking water standards," the Chenango County Health Department stated. "The presence of E. coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes.

E. coli Symptoms To Look For

E. coli, can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, official says. Infants, elderly or people with severely compromised immune systems at risk of harmful symptoms, according to the Chenango County Health Department.

All are told to seek medical attention if you experience any symptoms.

Boil Water Advisory In Upstate New York

Residents were told to boil water before drinking.

"Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice," officials say.

The source of the contamination hasn't been released, but the boil water advisory has been lifted.

