You Shouldn’t Drink Beer On Monday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Victory Monday.

Everyone has something different they do to celebrate a Buffalo Bills win. Maybe you plan to treat yourself to chicken wings and a Josh Allen-inspired pepsi, jump through a table when you get home from work (for added adrenaline, of course), or having a late start to the workday and getting a chance to sleep in.

But odds are, you may also be planning on opening a cold one at some point on Monday to not only feel the victory but also taste the victory.

Unfortunately, you may not be able to have your favorite beer this time.

You may have to settle for a measly old water….

because this Monday is World No Alcohol Day.

World No Alcohol Day is an initiative that was started back in 2008 by the World Health Organization in an effort to draw attention to the health risks of the abuse of alcohol.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 2.5 million alcohol-related deaths each year, and of these, 320,000 are people between the ages of 15 and 29.

It’s a sad statistic, really…and that’s why a lot of people are avoiding alcohol on October 2.

Granted, you can make up your own mind as to whether you participate or not. With today being a Victory Monday, I don’t think the world would blame you if you took a rain check this time.

