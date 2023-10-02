These are the 50 dispensaries in NJ now selling marijuana

📌 Legal marijuana is still expanding in NJ

📌 50 NJ dispensaries sell recreational cannabis

📌 Adult-use weed now sold in 18 NJ counties

In less than two years, the number of recreational marijuana dispensaries went from zero to 50 in New Jersey.

After lots of delays and “road bumps” in regulations, New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been slowly adding to the number of fully-licensed spots in the Garden State.

UPDATE 2023: All the NJ stores that sell legal weed The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Eric Scott

Just three counties do not have dispensaries selling marijuana — Cape May, Salem and Sussex — as of fall 2023.

As part of another step in the legal weed market, home delivery for recreational sales are now being eyed by the commission.

“Social equity businesses" owned by people with past cannabis convictions or who have lived in economically disadvantaged parts of the state — are being given priority review in that application process through the end of the year.

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Cast: Where Are They Now? Several members of Fast Times' relatively unknown cast went on to enjoy long, fruitful and occasionally stratospheric careers. Gallery Credit: Dennis Perkins

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.