Come on down! TPIR 2023 tour coming to NJ for 5 shows in October

It's time to come on down, New Jersey. You might be the next contestant on The Price Is Right™ Live Tour.

The Price Is Right™ television game show recently started its 52nd season in its brand-new Hollywood studio. What's more, the show welcomed back a full live audience.

Ever since 2020, The Price Is Right had to modify the way contestants came on down to allow for proper social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic. To be honest, those shows weren't quite the same to watch, but the show did what it had to do to keep moving forward.

Now that the fall of 2023 has arrived, the full, live studio audience is back. What's more, so is the The Price Is Right™ Live tour, where you can come on down right in your home state.

And this October, that tour is making a pit stop right here in New Jersey. Not just for one show, but five shows in total.

According to priceisrightlive.com, "If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!" And let's be honest, who wouldn't like a shot to spin the big wheel?

You also have a shot to win some big prizes. According to priceisrightlive.com, you'll have a "chance to win a share of the more than $12 million in cash and fabulous prizes we’ve given away!"

Please note, however, that the on-stage version of the show does not air on TV, nor is it hosted by the team you know and love from the actual syndicated daytime version. With that said, it doesn't mean the tour show is any less exciting, far from it.

The dates in New Jersey are coming up quickly, however, so don't wait to grab your tickets if you'd like to take part in the action. Here's when and where each of the upcoming five shows is taking place in The Garden State.

1st tour stop in New Jersey

If you live in the northern or central portions of the state, then this is the show for you. The Price Is Right™ Live tour will be making its first stop on the Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson stage at the NJPAC in Newark.

Tickets for this show range from $39.50 to $69.50. And yes, your name may be called to participate as a contestant.

October 5, 2023, beginning at 8 P.M. Click here for more details and ticket info.

2nd tour stop in New Jersey

The big wheel then rolls its way down the Garden State Parkway for its second show in New Jersey. If you live in the southern part of the state, then this is good news for you.

Happening at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City for another night of fantastic fun and prizes. Ticket prices for this show range from as low as $30 to as high as $100 plus.

October 6, 2023, beginning at 9 P.M. Click here for more details and ticket info.

All remaining shows in New Jersey

Shows three through five all remain at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, giving those in South Jersey multiple opportunities and chances to be called on stage.

But it doesn't mean those living in the northern or central part of the state can't participate as they too can head on down for their chance to win. After all, the tour is only coming to New Jersey for these five shows before the year is out.

Details for the remaining three shows at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City are below.

October 7, 2023, beginning at 3 P.M. Click here for more details and ticket info.

October 7, 2023, beginning at 8 P.M. Click here for more details and ticket info.

October 8, 2023, beginning at 3 P.M. Click here for more details and ticket info.

