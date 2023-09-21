Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Winter Concert Series: Who’s Performing and When
If you're ready for some winter fun, be sure to check out Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Winter Concert Series. Enjoy the countless performances by some of the hottest names in music!
Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, New Jersey
From the classic rock vibes of the Doobie Brothers to the soulful melodies of Anita Baker, Atlantic City's lineup promises unforgettable nights for music enthusiasts. Here's a sneak peek:
- Doobie Brothers - October 8
- Keith Sweat ft. Johnny Gill - October 20
- Foreigner Farewell Tour - October 27 - October 28
- KC & The Sunshine Band - November 10
- Pooh - November 18
- Anita Baker: The Songstress Tour - November 24
- Earth, Wind, and Fire - December 8 - December 9
Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, Florida
For those venturing to or residing in Florida, the Hollywood venue boasts an equally impressive lineup:
- John Mayer: SOLO - September 27 - September 28
- Noches De Neon - September 29
- Shinedown: Revolutions Live - September 30
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - October 1
- Titas: Encontro Tour - October 3
- Chicago - October 4
- John Pardi: Mr Saturday Night World Tour 2023 - October 5
- Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour - October 6
- Ken Jeong - TBA
- Morrissey: 40 Years of Morrissey - October 8
- Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour - October 12 - October 13
- DJ Adoni Sus Amigos - October 14
- Keith Urban - October 21
- Ed Sheeran - October 22
- The Magic City Blues Festival - October 27
- An Evening With John Legend - October 28
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle with George Thorogood and the Destroyers - October 29
- Mana: Mexico Lindo y Querido - October 31
- Stars and Strings - November 1
- Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour - November 4
- Bill Burr Live - November 9
- George Lopez: Alllriiiighhttt! - November 10
- Cubatonazo - November 11
- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening - November 12
- Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny - November 15
- Romeo Santos: Formula Vol. 3 - November 16
- Freestyle Free For All - November 17
- Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All - November 18
- Victor Manuelle: VM30 Tour - November 25
- Willie Colon - November 30
- Joe Bonamassa - December 2
- Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony - December 9
- Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance - December 10
- Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year - December 14
- Andrea Bocelli - December 16 - December 17
- Il Divo: A New Day Holiday Tour - December 22
- Dave Chappelle - December 26 - December 29
- Jerry Seinfeld - January 27 - January 28
- Gilberto Santa Rosa: AUTENTICO - February 17
Diverse Entertainment Options
