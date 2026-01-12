If you love ice cream, good news. If you love donuts, also good news. If you love both, you’re about to find your Mecca.

Coffee and donuts Photo by Roman Grachev on Unsplash loading...

Happy Place Homemade

It’s happening in Medford and it’s called Happy Place Homemade. The vision is a hangout where you can not only get a great cup of coffee but also incredible tasting donuts and soft serve ice cream. And it’s all made from scratch, right there. Homemade, if you will, with fresh ingredients and cake batter made daily.

It’s the vision of Tyler Gerber, a 32-year-old native of Medford, for whom this isn’t just a business; it’s a community mission. When he was growing up there, he says he never could really find a good ‘hangout’ type of place. It just didn’t seem to exist.

Ice Cream Photo by Erwan Hesry on Unsplash loading...

He wants to change that.

He’s not only offering this delicious made-from-scratch comfort food for pickup (yes, there’s even a drive-thru) but he has booths with room for 20 inside. His ultimate win would be to have Happy Place become that hangout fixture in the community.

“Growing up, there weren’t a lot of places that made you want to hang out and keep coming back. This isn’t just a special occasion place. We want to brighten your day, every day.”

They’ve been busy putting the finishing touches on the building, which used to be a bank so that drive-thru was kind of a no-brainer. Tyler has even been doing late night taste tests to get everything perfect.

And it promises to be perfect. According to their website:

“From our hand-calibrated recipe adjustments to our limited-edition seasonal flavors, everything we do is intentional. We’re not just making treats, we’re preserving a tradition, elevating it with technique, and making it yours.”

They are just days away from a grand opening on Jan. 23. Happy Place Homemade will be found at 690 Stokes Road in Medford, New Jersey.

Good luck Tyler!