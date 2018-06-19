TRENTON — A Hamilton elementary school teacher who predicted a shooting 15 hours before police killed a gunman involved in a gunfight that injured 22 people at a late-night festival has lawyered up.

Prosecutors said they had intended to speak to Danielle Grady on Tuesday before she retained an attorney and cancelled the meeting.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Tuesday that Grady was in North Carolina when she posted the warning online. He did not say why she was out of state.

The morning before the gangland shooting early Sunday at the Art All Night Festival, Grady posted on Facebook "Please, please DO NOT GO TO ART ALL NIGHT! THEY WILL BE SHOOTING IT UP!"

The message was posted on Saturday at 11:25 a.m. by Grady, The Trentonian reported. The fair started at 3 p.m. and the shooting started about 2:50 a.m.

Art All Night Shooting Trenton AP loading...

Grady, a physical education teacher at Wilson Elementary School, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and prosecutors did not release the name of her attorney.

Prosecutors on Tuesday identified the second person they arrested in connection to the shooting as Davonne White, 26, of Trenton. He remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

The other suspect, Amir “Mir” Armstrong, 23, also remained hospitalized.

Tahaij Wells, 33, was fatally shot by police during the incident at the Roebling Wire Works Building on South Clinton Avenue.

Among those injured, 17 were hurt by gunfire.

The two suspects have been charged with second- and fourth-degree weapons possession charges but no charges related to the injuries or the shooting.

Investigators have not yet spoken to either Armstrong or White.

(Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) Tahaij Wells, who was killed by police, and suspect Amir Armstrong. (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Art All Night Shooting in Trenton (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Onofri, who spoke to reporters Tuesday after attending a Capital City Community Coalition unity event at the Friendship Baptist Church, did not disclose other details about the dispute between the neighborhood gangsters. He did, however, say that the dispute was not a "turf war."

Onofri said the festival site will likely be released by investigators on Tuesday and artists would be able to collect the pieces they had on display.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting incident to call them at 609-989-6406.