Have you seen her? Hamilton, NJ police search for missing 11-year-old girl

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Police have asked for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who is considered a missing and endangered runaway.

Township police have said Ciana Shelton — known as CiCi — was last seen at her home in the Mays Landing section on Thursday, July 28.

Police said Ciana is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with red extensions.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and Jordan sneakers.

Shelton has a history of running away from home and also is known to frequent the Atlantic City area.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts can contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department using the non-emergency dispatch number – 609-625-2700.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.