You could win money by submitting your Halloween decoration pics
We are about halfway through October, so spooky season is in full effect.
The leaves are changing color, you can get pretty much anything pumpkin spiced, and horror movies are on repeat but there’s one part of October that stands out to me as the best of all: the creative decorations.
I’ve been enjoying my commute the past few weeks, taking note of everyone’s various Halloween displays. With each day there’s another one going up, and I’m here for it.
Whether it’s the massive skeletons that have become popular in the past few years, the inflatable characters, or even something as basic as a home-cut jack-o'-lantern, Halloween decorations always put a smile on my face.
Read More: SPOOKY! How expensive can Halloween be? The answer may scare you
It’s always a treat to see how others prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, so wouldn’t it be nice to be treated for your hard work?
We launched this contest last week, but I want to give everyone a reminder that you have a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets in a very simple way.
All you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations and you’re in the running to win. It’s not a matter of having the best or most extravagant displays, everyone is able to win.
(I just ask that you please take your photos horizontally instead of vertically. Thank you!)
TRICK OR TREAT: New Jersey’s favorite candy for Halloween 2025
The contest will be going on until Friday, Oct. 24, so you have time to submit your pics. I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations!
Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Happy Halloween!
2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk
Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media
The Best Horror Movie From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.