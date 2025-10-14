We are about halfway through October, so spooky season is in full effect.

The leaves are changing color, you can get pretty much anything pumpkin spiced, and horror movies are on repeat but there’s one part of October that stands out to me as the best of all: the creative decorations.

Halloween Decorations April Townsend loading...

I’ve been enjoying my commute the past few weeks, taking note of everyone’s various Halloween displays. With each day there’s another one going up, and I’m here for it.

Whether it’s the massive skeletons that have become popular in the past few years, the inflatable characters, or even something as basic as a home-cut jack-o'-lantern, Halloween decorations always put a smile on my face.

Halloween Decorations Lisa Ambrosio loading...

It’s always a treat to see how others prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, so wouldn’t it be nice to be treated for your hard work?

Halloween Decorations Christina McCabe loading...

We launched this contest last week, but I want to give everyone a reminder that you have a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets in a very simple way.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations and you’re in the running to win. It’s not a matter of having the best or most extravagant displays, everyone is able to win.

(I just ask that you please take your photos horizontally instead of vertically. Thank you!)

Halloween Decorations Mary Shaw loading...

The contest will be going on until Friday, Oct. 24, so you have time to submit your pics. I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations!

Halloween Decorations Tina DelPopolo loading...

Must be 18 years of age or older to win.

Happy Halloween!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

