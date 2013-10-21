Halloween 2013 Trick or Treat Events at NJ Malls

Where are the best Trick or Treat places in NJ Malls? Eric Miller/Getty Images loading...

Bergen Town Center

The Outlets at Bergen Town Center will be participating in mall-wide trick or treating on Halloween (10/31) beginning at 4pm while supplies last. | Bergen Town Center official site

Burlington Center Mall

Kids Carnival from 11:30 am to 4 pm on Halloween at JC Penney Court. Enter a costume contest to win prizes! There will also be a petting zoo from 1 pm to 3 pm. | Burlington Center official site

Bridgewater Commons

Trick-or-Treat begins at 3:00pm on Halloween (10/31) until supplies run out. Be sure to stop by Guest Services for a list of participating stores and a treat from Bridgewater Commons. | Bridgewater Commons official site

Cherry Hill Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013. | Cherry Hill Mall official site

Cumberland Mall

Children 12 and under are invited for trick or treating on October 26th beginning at 10am. Fill up your Halloween bags with treats from participating stores until noon! | Cumberland Mall official site

Deptford Mall

The mall is hosting a Halloween Celebration on October 26th from 10 am – 11:30 am. Kids are invited to dress up in their costumes and watch The Spooky Halloween Show! There will be audience participation, photo opportunities, goodie bags, and more. | Deptford Mall official site

Freehold Raceway Mall

Ghouls, Goblins, Princesses and Super Heroes are welcome to Trick or Treat on Halloween (10/31) from 10 am – Noon and from 3pm – 5pm. | Freehold Raceway Mall official site

Garden State Plaza

Trick or treating will take place on Halloween (10/31) from 4pm – 6pm at over 40 participating stores, while supplies last. | Westfield Garden State Plaza official site

Hamilton Mall

Hamilton Mall will open their doors to Trick or Treaters on Halloween (10/31) from 5:00pm -7:00pm. Participating stores will display a pumpkin in their entrance. | Hamilton Mall official site

Jersey Gardens

While there is no formal mall-wide trick or treating for 2012, stores may participate separately. | Jersey Gardens official site

Livingston Mall

The annual Mall-Wide Safe Trick-or-Treat will take place on Halloween (10/31) from 10am – 9pm (or until the stores run out of candy) throughout the mall at participating stores ONLY. | Livingston Mall official site

Menlo Park Mall

Mall-wide trick or treating will take place on Halloween (10/31) from Noon – 5 pm or while supplies last. | Menlo Park Mall official site

Monmouth Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013 | Monmouth Mall official site

Moorestown Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013 | Moorestown Mall official site

Ocean County Mall

Mall wide trick or treating will take place on October 30th from 3-7 pm, while supplies last. Be sure to stop by the guest services booth in front of Macy's for a list of participating stores. | Ocean County Mall official site

Paramus Park Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013. Instead, kids 12 and under can join in the Halloween Kidsfest with activities, music and a costume contest on October 26th from 10am – 1pm. | Paramus Park Mall official site

Princeton Market Fair

Join in Market Fair’s Annual Halloween Extravaganza with a costume contest, treats, arts & crafts and more on October 27th from Noon – 2pm. | Market Fair Mall official site

Quaker Bridge Mall

Come celebrate Mall-O-Ween at Quaker Bridge Mall on October 26th. Don't miss out on fun crafts, Dinosaurs Rock, a traveling dinosaur exhibit, and trick or treating. The exhibit will open at 11 am, and trick or treating will take place from 2 pm - 3 pm. The event will take place in center court. | Quaker Bridge Mall official site

Rockaway Townsquare Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013, instead don't miss out on the Boo Bash on October 26th! There will be fun activities, giveaways, and a Halloween Costume Parade! The event will take place in Macy's Court from 1 pm - 3 pm. | Rockaway Townsquare Mall official site

The Mall at Short Hills

While there is no formal mall-wide trick or treating for 2012, stores may participate separately. | The Mall at Short Hills official site

Willowbrook Mall

No mall trick or treating for 2013.