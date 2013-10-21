Halloween 2013 Trick or Treat Events at NJ Malls
Bergen Town Center
The Outlets at Bergen Town Center will be participating in mall-wide trick or treating on Halloween (10/31) beginning at 4pm while supplies last. | Bergen Town Center official site
Burlington Center Mall
Kids Carnival from 11:30 am to 4 pm on Halloween at JC Penney Court. Enter a costume contest to win prizes! There will also be a petting zoo from 1 pm to 3 pm. | Burlington Center official site
Bridgewater Commons
Trick-or-Treat begins at 3:00pm on Halloween (10/31) until supplies run out. Be sure to stop by Guest Services for a list of participating stores and a treat from Bridgewater Commons. | Bridgewater Commons official site
Cherry Hill Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013. | Cherry Hill Mall official site
Cumberland Mall
Children 12 and under are invited for trick or treating on October 26th beginning at 10am. Fill up your Halloween bags with treats from participating stores until noon! | Cumberland Mall official site
Deptford Mall
The mall is hosting a Halloween Celebration on October 26th from 10 am – 11:30 am. Kids are invited to dress up in their costumes and watch The Spooky Halloween Show! There will be audience participation, photo opportunities, goodie bags, and more. | Deptford Mall official site
Freehold Raceway Mall
Ghouls, Goblins, Princesses and Super Heroes are welcome to Trick or Treat on Halloween (10/31) from 10 am – Noon and from 3pm – 5pm. | Freehold Raceway Mall official site
Garden State Plaza
Trick or treating will take place on Halloween (10/31) from 4pm – 6pm at over 40 participating stores, while supplies last. | Westfield Garden State Plaza official site
Hamilton Mall
Hamilton Mall will open their doors to Trick or Treaters on Halloween (10/31) from 5:00pm -7:00pm. Participating stores will display a pumpkin in their entrance. | Hamilton Mall official site
Jersey Gardens
While there is no formal mall-wide trick or treating for 2012, stores may participate separately. | Jersey Gardens official site
Livingston Mall
The annual Mall-Wide Safe Trick-or-Treat will take place on Halloween (10/31) from 10am – 9pm (or until the stores run out of candy) throughout the mall at participating stores ONLY. | Livingston Mall official site
Menlo Park Mall
Mall-wide trick or treating will take place on Halloween (10/31) from Noon – 5 pm or while supplies last. | Menlo Park Mall official site
Monmouth Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013 | Monmouth Mall official site
Moorestown Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013 | Moorestown Mall official site
Ocean County Mall
Mall wide trick or treating will take place on October 30th from 3-7 pm, while supplies last. Be sure to stop by the guest services booth in front of Macy's for a list of participating stores. | Ocean County Mall official site
Paramus Park Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013. Instead, kids 12 and under can join in the Halloween Kidsfest with activities, music and a costume contest on October 26th from 10am – 1pm. | Paramus Park Mall official site
Princeton Market Fair
Join in Market Fair’s Annual Halloween Extravaganza with a costume contest, treats, arts & crafts and more on October 27th from Noon – 2pm. | Market Fair Mall official site
Quaker Bridge Mall
Come celebrate Mall-O-Ween at Quaker Bridge Mall on October 26th. Don't miss out on fun crafts, Dinosaurs Rock, a traveling dinosaur exhibit, and trick or treating. The exhibit will open at 11 am, and trick or treating will take place from 2 pm - 3 pm. The event will take place in center court. | Quaker Bridge Mall official site
Rockaway Townsquare Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013, instead don't miss out on the Boo Bash on October 26th! There will be fun activities, giveaways, and a Halloween Costume Parade! The event will take place in Macy's Court from 1 pm - 3 pm. | Rockaway Townsquare Mall official site
The Mall at Short Hills
While there is no formal mall-wide trick or treating for 2012, stores may participate separately. | The Mall at Short Hills official site
Willowbrook Mall
No mall trick or treating for 2013.