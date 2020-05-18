You could call it a tale of two gyms. Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti owns Atilis Gym in Bellmawr are so fed up with Governor Murphy's shutdown of their business that they decided to take the risk and just open their business this morning. There were lots of both people and police but no trouble. The owners did receive a summons.

Ian Smith called my show on New Jersey 101.5 Monday night to explain why they did it this way.

Chris Lambert, owner of Atilis Gym in Little Egg Harbor, has taken a different approach to getting his business open. He along with other gym owners, as well as Congressman Jeff Van Drew, spoke with Governor Murphy's advisors making their case for reopening. Lambert also explained to me his thought process Monday night as well.

Smith and Trumbetti are going to continue to open without permission while Lambert and the other gym owners will wait to see what happens with the governor.

Hopefully they won't have to wait too long!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise.

