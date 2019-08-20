A Sussex County man is accused of owning a large collection of high-powered weapons and ammunition, drugs, white supremacist literature and other racist propaganda.

Joseph Rubino, 57, of Lafayette Township, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

The collection was discovered after Rubino was involved in a serious crash on Route 517 in Allamuchy.

He and a passenger were airlifted to a hospital July 24, when his white Chevy Express box van veered off the road and into a tree, State Police said.

After the accident, officers saw numerous weapons and ammunition inside the van and search warrants were carried out on the vehicle and Rubino's home. police said.

A grenade launcher, a stockpile of ammunition, ballistics vest, several high-capacity magazines, numerous silencers and assault rifle scope were among items seized along with the following 14 weapons:

• Intratec Arms Model TEC-DC9 semi-automatic assault handgun

• Cobray Arms Mac-11 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine

• Keltec CMR30 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle loaded with 16 .22 caliber hollow-point cartridges

• High Standard Derringer .22 caliber double-barrel handgun

• Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun

• Ithaca M-66 20-gauge single shotgun

• Remington Model 700 .223 caliber bold action rifle with scope

• Thompson Center .50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle with scope

• Remington Model 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge pump shotgun

• New England Firearms 20-gauge single shot shotgun

• Remington Model 760 .300 Savage pump rifle

• Glenfield Mod 60 .22 LR caliber semi-automatic rifle

• Two sawed-off double-barrel shotgun barrels

Law enforcement also recovered about 70 grams of methamphetamine, seven kilograms of marijuana and 200 marijuana vape cartridges from Rubino’s house, police said.

Rubino also was in possession of a box of clothing and bumper stickers with “SS Bolts,” which are common white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols, according to police. They said he had a document titled the “N****r Owner’s Manual,” containing racist material and purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave.

Rubino is charged with one count each of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Carpenito credited members of the State Police, special agents of the ATF, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office with assisting the investigation.

Rubino previously was found guilty of passing bad checks, according to state court records.

More from New Jersey 101.5: