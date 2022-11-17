‘Alarming’ shooting comment on street locks down Asbury Park, NJ High School
ASBURY PARK — A comment made against Asbury Park High School to a woman walking her dog led to a lockdown of the school Thursday morning.
Sgt. Michael Casey said the woman was approached at 8 a.m. by a male cyclist who made what police called an "alarming statement" about "obtaining a firearm and shooting at or inside the school."
After being notified by police, the school was put on a "modified lockdown" while police investigated the threat. Nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted.
"Although a police presence at or in the area of the schools is evident, at no time was there an active shooter present at any of the schools," Casey said in a statement.
An invesigation into the threat is ongoing.
Casey asked anyone with information about this incident to call Asbury Park police at 732-774-1300 Option 0.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
