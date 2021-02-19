Guess what beautiful New Jersey town this is

This is actually not a town in New Jersey. It's a city in our beautiful state. Unfortunately, it's a city sometimes known for its crime and corruption. The main crime in this city isn't murder, robbery or illegal drug dealing, although it certainly has its share of that. The principal crime in this city victimizes each and every one of us every day. It is the home to a hapless, spineless, devious group of men and women who steal, waste and squander our tax dollars each and every day of every year.

It is our capital city of Trenton. It has history, diversity and long ago a reputation for hard working people who made things for the rest of the world to consume and enjoy. Thus the famous, but long since irrelevant sign on one of its bridges that reads, "Trenton makes, the world takes". Now it should read, "You make and Trenton's politicians take."

There are a few spots in town that would be the envy of anyplace in the country or the world for that matter. Here are a few.

A look through historic Trenton

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.