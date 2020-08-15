Growing potatoes with your kids, along with a simple recipe

We're now in the back half of New Jersey's growing season. What's so great about this time of year in the Garden State is that so many of our farm and garden favorites are in season.

With that said, It's time to take another trip into the garden for what has become one of my favorite foods to grow ... potatoes. For this go around, I wanted to share how my boys were involved with growing this root vegetable in our garden, as well as a simple recipe you could try with your own kids once the potatoes are mature enough to eat.