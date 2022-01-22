Ground rules we should have in NJ when filling up your tank (Opinion)

Gas seems to be the main topic lately across the country. The most obvious reason, of course, is thanks to the price spike we've been seeing in recent days.

Here in New Jersey, our grievances at the pump go way beyond that. Let's go over a few of those, just so we're caught up and on the same page.

First, talks have come up again regarding introducing self-serve in the Garden State. I wrote about this very topic and asked you if this is something we should do here via a poll question.

You can check out what I had to say about self-serve coming to New Jersey by clicking here, as well as taking part in the poll and seeing where most of you in the state fall on this issue.

Another grievance at the pump was brought up by Joe V, and it's one that I'm sure many of you take issue with. It has to do with running into the store while your car is filling up.

I'll admit, I'm someone who does this, as do many of you. But it's also annoying when someone's in the store for a long period of time with their car taking up a pump.

Now, I fully agree with Joe with it comes to rules he set for himself when fuelling up (You can check out what he does when at the pump by clicking here). And just know, I fully endorse everything he says as I try to hold myself to the same standards that he does.

With all of that said, we should have some general ground rules in place in New Jersey when we're at the pump. We can address these very simple rules by asking a few common-sense questions.

1) Is anyone waiting behind you?

It amazes me how many people don't do this when they're planning to run into the store. Doesn't matter if the intended is big or small. If someone is behind you, stay with your car while fuelling.

This rule should apply whether or not we get self-serve. If you can clearly see people waiting for the pumps, do not go into the store.

2) Are you going to an open pump?

Another thing that's common in New Jersey, and I don't understand it. Why in the world don't some people take an available pump?

Let's say there are six pumps at a station, and four of them currently have cars at them. Even though two pumps are available and open, some rather remain behind the pumps currently occupied until those are free.

If you're one of those people, I have just one question for you. Why? Why would purposely take longer when you don't have to?

3) How long have you been waiting?

A clear sign of the time of day. If you've been waiting a while for an open pump, it might not be a good idea to run in when your turn comes up.

It's really not that hard to pull into a parking space once your car is done filling up. If there's been a wait for the pump, simply stay with the car and head in afterward from the parking lot.

The bottom line is this. Be aware of your surroundings before making the decision to leave your car at the pump.

If it's determined that there won't be a backlog of cars if you run in, then apply the rules Joe V has set in place for himself before going in.

So how about you? Are you one of those people who leave their car, or do you stay with it while fuelling up? Let us know below.

And if you haven't had a chance, let us know what you think regarding bringing self-serve to the Garden State, and if we should keep or get rid of full-service at the pump. Click here for that story and poll question, and let us know your thoughts.

