Self-serve gas in New Jersey: Would it work?

New Jersey is the only state left in the nation to not offer any sort of self-serve at the pump. As far as we can remember, New Jersey has always had full-service when filling up your tank.

With talks happening once again of introducing self-service, it brings up a simple question. Would it work?

To be clear, there are many in this state who will flat-out refuse this. They won't care what the benefits are whatsoever and will come up with excuses as to why this should never happen here.

So the best way to approach the question as to whether this would work would be to look at the typical person from New Jersey. Now before diving into why I believe most New Jersians are reluctant to have this, let's look at some of the pros of self-serve gas.

1) Price

With fewer people manning the pumps, it's only logical the price would come down. Not to mention, we're going through a labor shortage right now. So not only would this benefit the station itself, it'll ensure more pumps would be open for you to fill up.

2) Convenience

For some, this would be a more convenient option. Plus, those from out-of-state would be finished in no time. After all, 49 of our neighbors have figured out how to do this on their own.

3) Time

Just like those from out of state would be done faster, we could as well. With no waiting for an attendant, you fill your tank with what you need and be on your way.

Those are just a few of the benefits of having self-serve. Now, here are some of the common excuses that might be from those who refuse to have it in New Jersey.

1) It takes too long

No, it doesn't. In fact, waiting for the attendant often takes longer. And if you're done filling up, you may have to wait for the attendant to finish helping others before they get back to you.

2) Smelling like gas

Well, this is very likely if you somehow put the nozzle in your pocket and start pumping. If you put the nozzle in your car, you won't reek like gas.

3) It's complicated

Again, it's not. You put your credit card in the machine, select what you want, and begin fuelling. Or, pay inside. It's not that complicated.

Alright, so we went through some pros of self-serve, as well as what some of the common excuses are for reasons why we shouldn't have it in New Jersey.

So what are my thoughts on the true reason why some New Jersians don't want to have this? I truly believe it has to do with confidence.

We're scared of change

People from New Jersey are creatures of habit and routine. So whenever the thought of our routine being interrupted comes up, we don't take it too well.

And I really do think it's less of losing the convenience of having someone pump it for us, as I do with us being afraid to try it. This is why I believe New Jersey should try it at the pump. We need to face our fears and just do it.

Make it a mix of self-serve and full-service

Let us be the only state in the nation to have a choice. Keep the law requiring full-service, but scale it back.

And we can even take this a step further. Why not allow the full-service attendants to provide training for those in New Jersey willing to learn how to pump their own gas? That would really help set us apart in a positive way at the pump.

So now that we've run through many scenarios, as well as my thoughts on this subject, what do you think? Take the poll below and let us know.

