Science and data can teach us a lot about the COVID-19 virus, but as we all know, it’s a work in progress. The truth is that most of the “safety” recommendations that we have received in terms of avoiding it have been guesses.

Different medications that could have been helpful, masks working or not working, how far to stay apart and for how long have all been merely suggestions. They’re ideas that have been floated despite evidence of their effectiveness.

That’s why you’ve seen so much flip-flopping from the government and the medical community in terms of what we should and should not to. The same is true for Gov. Murphy‘s recommendations. He’s basically throwing spaghetti at the wall just to see what sticks. That’s what he did for Thanksgiving when he arbitrarily lowered the capacity limits for gatherings and that’s what he’s doing for Christmas, too.

Most sane people simply ignored the Thanksgiving recommendations. And I have a feeling that they will do the same for Christmas. Because these new recommendations don’t seem to make sense. For instance, the governor has suggested that people consider “alternatives” to visiting Santa at indoor locations, such as virtual visits or outdoor socially distanced visits/photos with Santa. Then, he said if the malls do insist on having Santa there, they should offer a “touchless“ experience. Try telling that to your screaming 4-year-old. And who would actually follow this recommendation? Why ruin the most exciting moment of a young child’s life?

His other suggestion involves putting a slab of plexiglass between Santa and your child. Imagine the logistics of this.

Then, he wants Santa to wear a mask. I’m just gonna leave that one right there.

Next, he sets boundaries for choirs and caroling. Singing groups that perform in public either have to be 10 feet away from you or perform behind a barrier. And then, of course you, the audience, and the singers themselves have to wear masks.

Now, you may be thinking, how about a holiday parade? That sounds like a fun thing to do with the family.

Wrong!

If you participate in a parade you will have to give your name and phone number to the organizers. Your info will be turned over to the local health department for contact tracing. Oh, and in case you still want to have that parade and were considering throwing candy canes out to the audience, don’t even think about it. That, of course, is a COVID no-no, according to the governor.

Seriously, where does he get these ideas? Why not just cancel the damn thing already instead of just making it no fun at all?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.