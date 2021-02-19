Great sledding hills in 8 different NJ counties

Every year when it snows we have people calling the station to find out where they should take the kids to sled. It’s even more important this year to expose a lot more since parents are not going to want their kids to be on crowded hills. That’s why I’ve decided to compile a list of a bunch of different hills in each county.

This way, if you get to one and it’s pretty crowded at least it’s a close driving distance to another. So if sledding is on your schedule this weekend here are some really good sledding hills in eight different counties. A lot of these have been suggested by listeners. Some of them are ones that I took my kids to when they were growing up, and others are where my kids are taking THEIR kids to sled.

Monmouth

Oak Glen Park, Howell

Holmdel Park, Holmdel

Cheesequake State Park, Matawan

Tower Hill in Red Bank

‘Cemetery Hill’ on Route 36 in West Long Branch

Howell Library

Monmouth Battlefield State Park in Manalapan

Middlesex

Buccleuch Park (Between the Raritan River and Easton Avenue,) New Brunswick

Donaldson Park, Highland Park

Home Depot, Rt 9, Old Bridge

East Brunswick High School, East Brunswick

Jamesburg Park, East Brunswick

Somerset

Bayberry School, Watchung

Central School, Mt. Bethel Road, Warren

Chimney Rock Park, Martinsville

Duke Island Park, Bridgewater

Greenwood Meadows Park, Warren

Union

Lenape Park in Cranford. Unami Park in Garwood

Scotch Hills Golf Course in Scotch Plains

Tamaques School in Westfield

Summer Arts Hill (Echo Lake Park) in Westfield

Lucent Hill in New Providence

West Nine Golf Course in Plainfield

Ocean

Veterans Park, Bayville

Central Regional High School, Bayville Windward Beach Park, brick

Blue Claws Stadium, Lakewood

Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood

Ocean County Park, Lakewood

Castle Park, Toms River

Toms River country Club Golf Course, Toms River

Mercer

Mercer County Technical School, Pennington

Federal City Road water basin, Lawrenceville

Ben Franklin Elementary School, Lawrenceville

McGillis Hill, Hopewell

Belle Mountain, Hopewell

Banchoff park, Ewing

Burlington

Stokes Hill, Moorestown

Laurel Acres Park, Mount Laurel

Mill Creek Park, Willingboro

Hunterdon

Cold Brook Reserve, Tewksbury

Hoffman Park, Hampton, Union Township

Musconetcong Gorge Perserve, Bethlehem

The Sledding Hill at Tuccamirigan Park, Flemington

Old Belle Mountain Ski Area, Lambertville

Round Valley Recreation Area, Annandale

