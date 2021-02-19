Great sledding hills in 8 different NJ counties
Every year when it snows we have people calling the station to find out where they should take the kids to sled. It’s even more important this year to expose a lot more since parents are not going to want their kids to be on crowded hills. That’s why I’ve decided to compile a list of a bunch of different hills in each county.
This way, if you get to one and it’s pretty crowded at least it’s a close driving distance to another. So if sledding is on your schedule this weekend here are some really good sledding hills in eight different counties. A lot of these have been suggested by listeners. Some of them are ones that I took my kids to when they were growing up, and others are where my kids are taking THEIR kids to sled.
Monmouth
- Oak Glen Park, Howell
- Holmdel Park, Holmdel
- Cheesequake State Park, Matawan
- Tower Hill in Red Bank
- ‘Cemetery Hill’ on Route 36 in West Long Branch
- Howell Library
- Cheesequake Park in Matawan
- Monmouth Battlefield State Park in Manalapan
Middlesex
- Buccleuch Park (Between the Raritan River and Easton Avenue,) New Brunswick
- Donaldson Park, Highland Park
- Home Depot, Rt 9, Old Bridge
- East Brunswick High School, East Brunswick
- Jamesburg Park, East Brunswick
Somerset
- Bayberry School, Watchung
- Central School, Mt. Bethel Road, Warren
- Chimney Rock Park, Martinsville
- Duke Island Park, Bridgewater
- Greenwood Meadows Park, Warren
Union
- Lenape Park in Cranford. Unami Park in Garwood
- Scotch Hills Golf Course in Scotch Plains
- Tamaques School in Westfield
- Summer Arts Hill (Echo Lake Park) in Westfield
- Lucent Hill in New Providence
- West Nine Golf Course in Plainfield
Ocean
- Veterans Park, Bayville
- Central Regional High School, Bayville Windward Beach Park, brick
- Blue Claws Stadium, Lakewood
- Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood
- Ocean County Park, Lakewood
- Castle Park, Toms River
- Toms River country Club Golf Course, Toms River
Mercer
- Mercer County Technical School, Pennington
- Federal City Road water basin, Lawrenceville
- Ben Franklin Elementary School, Lawrenceville
- McGillis Hill, Hopewell
- Belle Mountain, Hopewell
- Banchoff park, Ewing
Burlington
- Stokes Hill, Moorestown
- Laurel Acres Park, Mount Laurel
- Mill Creek Park, Willingboro
Hunterdon
- Cold Brook Reserve, Tewksbury
- Hoffman Park, Hampton, Union Township
- Musconetcong Gorge Perserve, Bethlehem
- The Sledding Hill at Tuccamirigan Park, Flemington
- Old Belle Mountain Ski Area, Lambertville
- Round Valley Recreation Area, Annandale
